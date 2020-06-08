The story appears on
Mayor runs gauntlet of anger
The mayor of Minneapolis ran a gauntlet of angry, jeering protesters on Saturday after telling them he was opposed to their demands for defunding the city police following George Floyd’s fatal encounter with law enforcement.
Jacob Frey, a former civil rights attorney who took office two years ago vowing to repair the police department’s strained relations with minorities, was showered with angry chants of “Go home, Jacob, go home,” and “Shame, shame,” as he stalked away through the crowd, head bowed.
All four police officers implicated in Floyd’s death have been arrested, but demonstrators have refocused their demands on a quest for far-reaching police reforms.
Some activists call for defunding and dismantling the police department altogether. They argue for shifting city dollars instead into public health programs aimed at preventing violent crime.
(Reuters)
