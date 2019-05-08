Measles epidemic hits Europe

Home » World

More than 34,000 people across Europe caught measles in the first two months of 2019, with the majority of cases in Ukraine, the World Health Organization said yesterday as they urged authorities to ensure vulnerable people get vaccinated.

The death toll among 34,300 cases reported across 42 countries in the WHO’s European region reached 13, with the virus killing people in Ukraine — which is suffering a measles epidemic — as well as in Romania and Albania. The risk is that outbreaks may continue to spread, the WHO warned.

“If outbreak response is not timely and comprehensive, the virus will find its way into more pockets of vulnerable individuals and potentially spread to additional countries within and beyond the region,” WHO said.

“Every opportunity should be used to vaccinate children, adolescents and adults.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can kill and cause blindness, deafness or brain damage.