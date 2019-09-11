Migration policies of US, EU a concern

Home » World

THE United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet yesterday expressed concern about the migration policies of the United States and the European Union.

In a speech at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said some migration policies are “putting migrants at heightened risk of human rights violations and abuses, and may violate the rights of vulnerable people.”

Referring to the US recent measures to block migrants, Bachelet said at least 35,000 asylum seekers have been pushed back to Mexican border areas.

According to the human rights chief, in these areas, the UN human rights office has documented increases in detentions and deportations, cases of family separation in the context of arbitrary deprivation of liberty, lack of individual assessment, denial of access to services and humanitarian assistance, and excessive use of force against migrants.

“I remain deeply disturbed ... in particular, the continued separation of migrant children from their parents, and the prospect of a new rule which would enable children to be indefinitely detained, merely on the basis of their administrative status,” she added.