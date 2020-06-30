The story appears on
June 30, 2020
Mississippi targets flag emblem
Lawmakers in the Mississippi Senate voted 37-14 on Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.
Mississippi has a 38 percent Black population, and critics have said for generations that it’s wrong to have a flag that prominently features an emblem many condemn as racist.
The bill is now waiting to be passed by governor Tate Reeves in the next few days, who has said he would sign it into law on his Twitter.
A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol. Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the November 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will set a different design using the same guidelines.
The bill was passed by the House of Representatives with a 91-23 vote earlier.
