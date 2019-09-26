The story appears on
September 26, 2019
Mont Blanc glacier is near to collapse
Part of a massive glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain range is close to collapse after accelerated melting in the late summer heat, officials at a nearby town warned yesterday.
This is the latest of a series of warnings about melting glaciers — in the Alps and elsewhere — as concern grows about the effects of climate change.
The mayor of the town of Courmayeur has ordered a local access road closed at night and limited access to the region below the glacier, which is popular with tourists, a town spokesman said.
Town spokesman Moreno Vignolini dismissed “apocalyptic” reports it was threatening to smash down on the town. Below the glacier, he said, “there are no homes, only a few unoccupied chalets.”
Part of the Planpincieux glacier in the Aosta Valley is in danger of crashing into a valley running parallel to the Courmayeur Valley.
