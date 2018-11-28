Mountain village killing

Home » World

Japanese police are investigating a suspected mass murder in a remote mountain village after six bodies — five from one family and an acquaintance — were found at a farmhouse.

A seventh family member apparently jumped or fell from a nearby bridge and was found hours later. Miyazaki prefectural police said yesterday they are investigating if the killings resulted from a family dispute. The bodies were lying in pools of blood at multiple locations in the house. Police found a blood-stained machete that they believe was used in the killings.