The story appears on
Page A11
November 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Mountain village killing
Japanese police are investigating a suspected mass murder in a remote mountain village after six bodies — five from one family and an acquaintance — were found at a farmhouse.
A seventh family member apparently jumped or fell from a nearby bridge and was found hours later. Miyazaki prefectural police said yesterday they are investigating if the killings resulted from a family dispute. The bodies were lying in pools of blood at multiple locations in the house. Police found a blood-stained machete that they believe was used in the killings.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.