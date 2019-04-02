Mozambique cholera on the increase

Home » World

Mozambican and international health workers raced yesterday to contain the outbreak of cholera in the cyclone-hit city of Beira and surrounding areas, where cases of the disease has jumped to more than 1,000.

There has been one death from cholera and of the reported cases 97 remain in treatment centers, with others released, Mozambique’s health director Ussein Isse announced. The new figures are an indication that cholera is spreading but is being brought under control, say health workers.

The death toll in Mozambique has risen to 518. With 259 deaths in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi, the three-nation death toll from Cyclone Idai is now more than 800. Authorities warn the tolls are preliminary as receding waters expose more bodies.

“There are seven emergency cholera treatment centers operational in Beira and two more being set up,” said David Wightwick, the World Health Organization’s team leader in Beira.