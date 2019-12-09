Murdered sailors hailed as true heroes

Home » World

The Saudi student who fatally shot three sailors at a US naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a US official said.

Officials investigating the deadly attack were working on Saturday to determine whether it was motivated by terrorism, while President Donald Trump indicated he would review policies governing foreign military training in the United States.

The Navy on Saturday identified the three victims and hailed them as heroes for trying to stop the shooter and flagging down first responders after being shot.

“The sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil,” Captain Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola, said in a statement. “When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran toward it and saved lives.”

The shooter opened fire inside a classroom at the naval base on Friday, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies, one in the arm and one in the knee, before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also hurt. Both deputies were expected to survive.

One of the three students who attended the dinner party hosted by the attacker recorded video outside the classroom building while the shooting was taking place and two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said.

Ten Saudi students were being held on the base on Saturday while several others were unaccounted for, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities.

The FBI identified the shooter in a statement on Saturday night as Mohammed Alshamrani, 21.

Investigators said he was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command.