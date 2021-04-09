The story appears on
Myanmar’s UK envoy shut out of embassy
MYANMAR on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, shortly after he was locked out of the embassy by his deputy, an embassy statement said.
According to the statement, Kyaw Zwar Minn’s assignment completed at 5pm on April 7, while his deputy, Chit Win, will act as charge d’affaires before appointment of the new ambassador is announced.
“I have been locked out,” Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn told Reuters outside the embassy in central London. “It’s a kind of coup, in the middle of London ... you can see that they occupy my building,” he said, adding that he was talking to Britain’s foreign ministry about the situation.
Kyaw Zwar Minn broke ranks with the military by calling for the release of detained Aung San Suu Kyi. The recall is believed to be in connection to this. Kyaw Zwar Minn spoke next to the embassy, where police were standing guard. “This is my building, I need to go inside. That’s why I’m waiting here,” Kyaw Zwar Minn told reporters.
“We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have (been) no arrests,” police said.
British officials were talking to representatives from both sides and the police, with the aim of resolving the stand-off at the embassy quickly and calmly. “We are seeking further information following an incident at Myanmar’s embassy in London,” a British foreign office spokesman said.
