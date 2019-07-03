Mystery as fire kills 14 in Russian sumbersible

Home » World

Fourteen seamen have died in a fire on a deep submersible, Russia’s defense ministry said yesterday, the latest in a string of disasters and accidents to hit the country’s navy.

“On July 1, a fire broke out during biometric measurements on a scientific research deep-sea submersible,” the defense ministry said.

Fourteen crew members died as a result of poisoning from the fumes of the fire in Russia’s territorial waters, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed.

The fire has been put out, the ministry said, adding an investigation was underway.

“The investigation is being conducted by the commander-in-chief of the navy.”

The research was conducted to study areas near the seabed and the seabed itself of the ocean in the interests of the Russian naval fleet, according to the ministry.

The vessel is now at a military base in the closed northern city of Severomorsk which is located on the Kola Peninsula above the Arctic Circle.

A military expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, rubbished a claim that the fire happened during scientific research.

“Usually it’s a cover for different type of work conducted on the seabed” like laying cables, the expert said.

The RBC newspaper, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, said the accident took place in the submersible deployed from the AC-12 nuclear submarine known as Losharik. Newspaper Novaya Gazeta said, citing sources, that the fire killed the entire crew of 25 officers.