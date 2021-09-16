NYC celebrates return of Broadway’s top hit shows

Home » World

Broadway celebrated the return of some of its biggest musicals on Tuesday after an 18-month coronavirus shutdown, a landmark moment in New York’s post-pandemic recovery.

“Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King” and “Chicago” were all resuming performances, to the delight, and relief, of the industry and theater lovers.

“Broadway is back and it’s a fun thing for everybody,” said Jenni Milanoski who traveled with her daughter from Boston, hoping to see “Hamilton.”

They checked into a hotel opposite the Richard Rodgers Theater, where Hamilton is showing, so Milanoski could get in line for a ticket at 5:30am, some 14 hours before the curtains were due to go up.

At 10:15am she learned there had been a cancelation and that she had secured the extra ticket she needed.

“I love this show so much. I’ve seen it 11 times. The energy today is going to be great,” Milanoski said.

Broadway theaters have been gradually reopening throughout September but Tuesday heralds the collective return of some of its most popular shows.

September 14 was the date former governor Andrew Cuomo said Broadway would reopen back in May.

All audiences are required to be vaccinated, as are performers, backstage crew and theater staff, while viewers must wear masks throughout the show.

Broadway generated around US$33 million in sales per week across 31 shows before COVID-19 swept the Big Apple in March 2020, forcing the abrupt shutdown that left thousands in the industry suddenly without work.

Coronavirus has killed 34,000 people in New York City.