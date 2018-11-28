The story appears on
Related News
NZ whales refloated
Six beached whales have been successfully refloated off New Zealand yesterday, after a spate of mass strandings in recent days that resulted in dozens of deaths. Wildlife rangers and volunteers used pontoons to float the killer pygmy whales — part of a group of 12 found beached in the country’s far north on Sunday — and take them about 400 meters offshore. The Department of Conservation said another two whales were euthanized after continually restranding. Two of the pod were already dead, and two more died after being found by rescuers.
