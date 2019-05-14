Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

May 14, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Naruhito’s harvest ritual

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 14, 2019 | Print Edition

Japanese palace officials used an ancient turtle-shell divination yesterday to choose sites to harvest sacred rice to be used in an upcoming harvest ritual — the most important one new Emperor Naruhito will perform after enthronement.

Naruhito succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, the day after his 85-year-old father Akihito abdicated.

The mid-November Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony, will be Naruhito’s first as emperor to pray for a good harvest for his people.

A group of officials in traditional outfit and headdress who took part in the turtle divination — originally used in ancient China — chose the prefectures of Kyoto in western Japan and Tochigi in the east to grow the rice. In a closed ritual inside a makeshift structure set up on the palace compound, the officials burned a turtle shell and analyzed cracks that appeared on it to determine the sites.

Naruhito was informed of the results by the head of the Imperial Household Agency.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿