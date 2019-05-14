The story appears on
May 14, 2019
Naruhito’s harvest ritual
Japanese palace officials used an ancient turtle-shell divination yesterday to choose sites to harvest sacred rice to be used in an upcoming harvest ritual — the most important one new Emperor Naruhito will perform after enthronement.
Naruhito succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, the day after his 85-year-old father Akihito abdicated.
The mid-November Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony, will be Naruhito’s first as emperor to pray for a good harvest for his people.
A group of officials in traditional outfit and headdress who took part in the turtle divination — originally used in ancient China — chose the prefectures of Kyoto in western Japan and Tochigi in the east to grow the rice. In a closed ritual inside a makeshift structure set up on the palace compound, the officials burned a turtle shell and analyzed cracks that appeared on it to determine the sites.
Naruhito was informed of the results by the head of the Imperial Household Agency.
