Navigation right no excuse for provocation

CHINA respects freedom of navigation and flights over the South China Sea but resolutely opposes taking this as a pretext to conduct provocative moves in the area, a spokesman for the Chinese military said yesterday.

“China always respects the freedom of navigation and flights over the South China Sea in accordance with international law, but that should not be conducted in a wayward or illegal manner,” Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

“China resolutely opposes any country taking such freedom as a pretext to conduct illegal and provocative moves in the South China Sea, undermining sovereignty and security of littoral countries, and doing harm to regional peace and stability,” Ren said.

While responding to a question regarding statements by military and governmental officials of the United States on the so-called “freedom of navigation” issue, Ren said China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters.

Ren said that with the efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the current situation in the area is generally improving.

However, the acts by the US to send vessels and planes to relevant areas have defied international law and international rules, jeopardizing the peace and stability in the region. “We demand that the US side earnestly respect the sovereignty and security of China and stop making trouble in the South China Sea,” Ren said.

The spokesman also pledged resolute measures by the Chinese military to safeguard national security and maintain regional peace and stability.