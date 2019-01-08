New Malaysian king to be elected soon

Home » World

A NEW Malaysian king will be elected and sworn in this month, royal officials said yesterday, after Sultan Muhammad V abdicated in a historic first.

The king stepped aside on Sunday following intense speculation about his future after reports surfaced in recent weeks that he had taken medical leave.

As the country reacted with shock to the news, Malaysia’s Islamic royal families met at the national palace to push ahead with the task of picking a king to take over from Muhammad V, 49, who gave up the throne after just two years.

Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said after the meeting that a new king and his deputy would be elected on January 24 and installed on January 31.

Swearing-in ceremonies for Malaysian kings are lavish affairs, marked by honor guards and Islamic prayers and attended by hundreds of guests in traditional finery.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the country’s nine states. The royal households take it in turn to provide the country’s king, and it is usually known before the formal election who will become the monarch.

While their role is ceremonial, Malaysia’s royalty command great respect, especially from Muslim Malays, and criticizing them is strictly forbidden.

But the succession may not be as straightforward this time as the next in line to the throne, Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang state, is elderly and reported to be ailing. Royal officials said he did not attend yesterday’s meeting due to ill health.

The next in line under the rotation system is the sultan of southern Johor state.

Sultan Nazrin Shah of northern Perak state is the acting king, as he is the current deputy and performed Muhammad V’s duties after he went on medical leave at the start of November.

Despite mounting speculation the king might give up the throne, there was still palpable shock across the country at the first abdication of a king since the end of British rule in 1957.

The relatively youthful Muhammad V was known for his relaxed persona and love of off-road driving and other extreme sports.