The story appears on
Page A11
August 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
New hope for HIV cure in ‘elite controllers’
A HANDFUL of people with HIV are able to control the disease without treatment, and now research on these so-called “elite controllers” is offering clues in the search for a cure.
For most people with HIV, controlling the virus requires a daily, lifelong regime of anti-retroviral therapy due to the nature of HIV and how it replicates. But in the tiny number of “elite controllers,” HIV don’t seem to behave the same way.
After sequenced billions of cells taken from 64 elite controllers living with the virus without ART, and 41 people on ART, scientists find the location of viral genomes is the vital point.
In elite controllers, HIV was often found in locations of the human genome that researchers call “gene deserts.”
“In these inactive parts of the human genome, human DNA is never turned on, and thus HIV ... remains in a ‘blocked and locked’ state,” said Xu Yu, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who led the research.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.