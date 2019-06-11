The story appears on
Page A9
June 11, 2019
Nigerian gunmen kill 43
Gunmen on motorbikes killed 43 people in waves of attacks in northern Nigeria, police said yesterday.
The series of attacks, carried out overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Nigeria’s far northwestern Sokoto state, saw the gangs ride out into villages and shoot people. Eighteen were murdered in the village of Satiru. In Sokoto state’s Rabah district, gunmen rode into four villages — Rukunni, Tsage, Giire and Kalfu — massacring 25 people. Four people were arrested in connection to those attacks. In a separate wave of attacks in Satiru village, Sokoto’s Isa district, raiders shot 18 people and stole animals.
