Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

June 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Nigerian gunmen kill 43

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Gunmen on motorbikes killed 43 people in waves of attacks in northern Nigeria, police said yesterday.

The series of attacks, carried out overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Nigeria’s far northwestern Sokoto state, saw the gangs ride out into villages and shoot people. Eighteen were murdered in the village of Satiru. In Sokoto state’s Rabah district, gunmen rode into four villages — Rukunni, Tsage, Giire and Kalfu — massacring 25 people. Four people were arrested in connection to those attacks. In a separate wave of attacks in Satiru village, Sokoto’s Isa district, raiders shot 18 people and stole animals.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿