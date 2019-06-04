No hint of killing spree in gunman’s quit letter

Home » World

The resignation e-mail the American gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn’t contain anything that foreshadowed the upcoming violence that would kill 12 people, a city official said.

Twelve people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock opened fire inside the municipal building on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Craddock, an engineer with Virginia Beach city’s utilities department, was killed during a gun battle with police.

Officials have given no indication why 40-year-old Craddock notified a superior of his intention to leave his job. He was an employee “in good standing” job performance, City Manager Dave Hansen said.

Police chief James Cervera described a chaotic scene as officers entered the building and pursued the assailant through a tightly packed warren of offices that the chief likened to a maze or a honeycomb.

They exchanged fire in a protracted gun battle. Cervera did not know how many rounds were fired but said it was “well into the double digits.”

There was no indication he targeted anyone specifically. Cervera said investigators are retracing the gunman’s activities on the day of the attack, using his electronic keycard to track his movements through secure areas of the building.

They are also reviewing his personal and professional lives trying to find a motive.