Notre Dame hazard

Home » World

Workers are preparing to decontaminate some Paris streets surrounding the Notre Dame Cathedral that have been tested with high levels of the lead following the April blaze that damaged the landmark. High fences blocked Parisians and tourists from several streets and a bridge around the monument yesterday. The culture ministry said workers plan to use two decontamination techniques. One involves spreading a gel on public benches, street lights and other fixtures to absorb the lead, letting it dry for several days before removing it.