Oil prices correct as Riyadh says supplies OK

Home » World

Oil prices dropped sharply yesterday after a top Saudi Arabian source said production could be fully back online within weeks, quicker than initially thought following weekend attacks that halved the kingdom’s output.

Saturday’s attacks raised the specter of a major supply shock in a market that in recent months has been preoccupied with demand concerns and faltering global growth. Oil surged as much as 20 percent at one point on Monday.

Production could be fully online within two to three weeks and the kingdom was close to restoring 70 percent of the 5.7 million barrels a day lost after the attacks, said a top Saudi source.

Brent crude was down US$3.72, or 5.4 percent, at US$65.3 a barrel by yesterday’s evening. West Texas Intermediate was down US$2.4, or 3.8 percent, at US$60.5 a barrel.

In the immediate fallout from the attacks, state-owned producer Saudi Aramco told some Asian refiners it would meet its oil commitments, albeit with changes, sources said.

“We need a proper damage assessment. We need to see a recovery plan,” said Samuel Ciszuk, founding partner at Stockholm-based ELS Analysis.

“Before that, we don’t really know how much oil will be offline for how long and that’s the basic question people having been posing since Saturday.”

The attacks on crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais resulted in the largest single supply disruption in half a century.

And they threw into question Saudi Arabia’s status as supplier of last resort.

Some Asian refineries are expected to receive their allocated volumes for October.

Other importers are being told of delays or being offered alternative grades.

The prospect of oil releases from strategic inventories in the United States, the International Energy Agency and countries such as Japan have weighed on prices.

But the geopolitical threat of retaliation is causing concerns.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it looked like Iran was behind attacks, but stressed he did not want to go to war.

Tehran rejects the charges it was behind the strikes and yesterday ruled out talks with Trump.

“It is fair to say that a price floor of around US$60 a barrel (for) Brent has been placed under the market over the weekend,” oil broker PVM said.