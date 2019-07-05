The story appears on
Page A9
July 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oil tanker seized in Gibralter
British Royal Marines yesterday seized an oil tanker in Gibraltar accused of carrying oil for Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that could escalate confrontation between the West and Iran.
The Grace 1 was impounded in the British territory at the mouth of the Mediterranean. Shipping data suggests it had been loaded with Iranian oil, although its documents say the oil is from Iraq.
Gibraltar officials made no reference to the source of the oil when they seized it under the authority of European sanctions against Syria that have been in place for years.
But the likelihood that the cargo was Iranian drew a link between the incident and a new US effort to halt all global sales of Iranian crude, which Tehran has described as an illegal “economic war” against it.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.