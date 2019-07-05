Oil tanker seized in Gibralter

Home » World

British Royal Marines yesterday seized an oil tanker in Gibraltar accused of carrying oil for Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that could escalate confrontation between the West and Iran.

The Grace 1 was impounded in the British territory at the mouth of the Mediterranean. Shipping data suggests it had been loaded with Iranian oil, although its documents say the oil is from Iraq.

Gibraltar officials made no reference to the source of the oil when they seized it under the authority of European sanctions against Syria that have been in place for years.

But the likelihood that the cargo was Iranian drew a link between the incident and a new US effort to halt all global sales of Iranian crude, which Tehran has described as an illegal “economic war” against it.