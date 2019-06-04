Old chess piece found

Home » World

A chess piece purchased for 5 pounds (US$7.50) by an antiques dealer in Scotland in 1964 has been identified as one of the 900-year-old Lewis Chessmen, among the greatest artifacts of the Viking era. Sotheby’s auction house said yesterday that the chess piece is expected to bring between 600,000 pounds (US$670,000) and 1 million pounds. The Lewis Chessmen are intricate chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century. Some 93 pieces were discovered in 1831 on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis. The piece, to be auctioned on July 2, is the first of the missing pieces to be identified.