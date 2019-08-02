The story appears on
August 2, 2019
Osama heir dead
Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, chosen heir to the leadership of Al-Qaeda, has been killed, US media reported on Wednesday.
NBC News said three US officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden’s death but gave no details of the place or date. The New York Times subsequently cited two US officials saying they had confirmation that he was killed during the past two years. Both reports suggested bin Laden may have been killed well before the US announced a US$1 million bounty in February.
