Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 2, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Osama heir dead

Source: AFP | 00:08 UTC+8 August 2, 2019 | Print Edition

Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, chosen heir to the leadership of Al-Qaeda, has been killed, US media reported on Wednesday.

NBC News said three US officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden’s death but gave no details of the place or date. The New York Times subsequently cited two US officials saying they had confirmation that he was killed during the past two years. Both reports suggested bin Laden may have been killed well before the US announced a US$1 million bounty in February.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿