Pair freed sans charge in Gatwick drone probe

Home » World

A MAN and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London’s Gatwick Airport were released without charge yesterday, police said.

A 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the town of Crawley, near Britain’s second-busiest airport, were arrested on Saturday.

The police swooped after three days of disruption from Wednesday to Friday, affecting 140,000 passengers.

“Both people have fully cooperated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

Drones were sighted buzzing around the airfield more than 50 times, forcing the government to bring in specialist military resources to help counter the threat. The dangers posed by drones include the possibility of a device smashing into a passenger plane or being sucked up into an engine where its highly flammable lithium battery could cause a catastrophe.

The airport has offered a 50,000-pound (US$63,000) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disruption.

Under recently-introduced laws in Britain, drones cannot be flown near aircraft or within a kilometer of an airport, or at an altitude of over 122 meters.

Violators face up to five years in prison for endangering an aircraft.

Gatwick, around 50km south of London, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world’s seconde busiest single-runway air hub.