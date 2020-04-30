Advanced Search

April 30, 2020

Pence flouts mask rule

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2020 | Print Edition

US Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask during a Tuesday visit to the Mayo Clinic, violating the prestigious medical center’s policy despite his team being warned in advance.

Video showed Pence visiting staff and a patient in a crowded hospital room without wearing a mask.

The vice president said he did not wear a mask because the CDC guidelines suggest that masks help prevent the spread of the virus by those who are infected — and he is not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its advice to recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is difficult to maintain adequate physical distance at all times.

World
