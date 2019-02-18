Police make huge meth seizure in Vietnam

Home » World

A MASSIVE haul of nearly 300 kilograms of methamphetamine pills was seized in central Vietnam yesterday, police said, the latest major drug bust in a country where the use of synthetic narcotics is on the rise.

While Vietnam has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, it remains a popular transport hub and destination market for narcotics smuggled in from the notorious “Golden Triangle” — a lawless border zone that straddles Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Opium and heroin have long been the drugs of choice among older users, but lab-made powders and pills — like methamphetamine in particular — are gaining popularity among young Vietnamese.

The latest bust occurred in Ha Tinh province early yesterday around 1am, when police, border defense forces and customs authorities found the drugs inside a van with a Lao license plate, according to a report.

Authorities found dozens of golden-colored plastic bags containing 294 kilograms of methamphetamine, the Ha Tinh police website said in a report.

A Laotian suspect was arrested in the bust, police said.

State-run Vietnam Television called the bust the “second-largest meth-trafficking case” in recent years. In October last year, police found 309kg of methamphetamine in a truck in Quang Binh province.