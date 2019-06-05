Post-war Germany’s most prolific killer a ‘nice guy’

Home » World

The man accused of being post-war Germany’s most prolific serial killer was known to colleagues as a “nice guy” who did little to arouse suspicion until well into his murder spree.

With his verdict expected tomorrow, prosecutors say Niels Hoegel, 42, a heavy-set and second-generation caregiver, was drunk on power over his ailing patients, whom he picked off at random out of “boredom.”

Hoegel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a savior before his medical peers and superiors.

The dangerous game left at least around 100 patients dead, according to charges against him. However, police say the actual number could be more than 200.

The current trial is Hoegel’s third since 2015 related to the deaths at clinics where he worked. He was found guilty in two earlier trials and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but investigators pressed on with toxicology tests on dozens more exhumed bodies.

Hoegel has admitted to committing 43 murders with certainty but said he had serious memory gaps in dozens of other instances. He offered his victims’ families an apology during testimony.

“If I knew a way that would help you, then I would take it, believe me,” Hoegel said at his trial in November. “I am fully convinced now that I owe each relative an explanation. I am honestly sorry.”

Talking to his former teachers and classmates, “friendly,” “helpful” and “fun” were words that came up to describe him.

A teacher called him “a pretty normal student” who was more interested in football than in his classes. Hoegel was born on December 30, 1972, in the coastal town of Wilhelmshaven.