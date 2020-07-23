The story appears on
July 23, 2020
Related News
President defends deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday defended his decision to meet a hostage-taker’s bizarre demand that he post a movie recommendation to end a 12-hour standoff.
Some people criticized Zelensky’s move. “This is a mistake. We should not negotiate with terrorists,” Kiev-based lawyer Igor Pashnev wrote on Facebook.
Zelensky described how he negotiated personally on Tuesday evening with a gunman who was holding 13 hostages on a bus in the western city of Lutsk.
“We have a result — everyone is alive. We are not fighting for (approval) ratings — we are fighting for life,” Zelensky said in a statement of his decision.
(AFP)
