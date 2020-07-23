Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A12

July 23, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

President defends deal

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:06 UTC+8 July 23, 2020 | Print Edition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday defended his decision to meet a hostage-taker’s bizarre demand that he post a movie recommendation to end a 12-hour standoff.

Some people criticized Zelensky’s move. “This is a mistake. We should not negotiate with terrorists,” Kiev-based lawyer Igor Pashnev wrote on Facebook.

Zelensky described how he negotiated personally on Tuesday evening with a gunman who was holding 13 hostages on a bus in the western city of Lutsk.

“We have a result — everyone is alive. We are not fighting for (approval) ratings — we are fighting for life,” Zelensky said in a statement of his decision.

(AFP)

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿