President defends deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday defended his decision to meet a hostage-taker’s bizarre demand that he post a movie recommendation to end a 12-hour standoff.

Some people criticized Zelensky’s move. “This is a mistake. We should not negotiate with terrorists,” Kiev-based lawyer Igor Pashnev wrote on Facebook.

Zelensky described how he negotiated personally on Tuesday evening with a gunman who was holding 13 hostages on a bus in the western city of Lutsk.

“We have a result — everyone is alive. We are not fighting for (approval) ratings — we are fighting for life,” Zelensky said in a statement of his decision.

(AFP)