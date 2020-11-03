The story appears on
November 3, 2020
Protests over Macron defense of secularism
Demonstrations have been held in many Muslim majority countries after French President Emmanuel Macron defended France’s freedom of speech laws, in the wake of the killing of a teacher who had shown caricatures of the Muslim prophet to his class.
More than 50,000 people took part yesterday in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over Macron’s defense of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Around 3,000 people also demonstrated yesterday outside the French embassy in Jakarta in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Protesters burned pictures of Macron and waved placards emblazoned with a shoeprint on his face and others depicting him with devil horns.
