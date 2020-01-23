Putin approves new Russian government

Home » World

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new government which he described as a break with the past, bringing in some fresh faces but retaining many senior ministers.

The new government included a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister, but the finance, foreign, defence, energy and agriculture ministers all kept their jobs.

The new team was formed less than a week after Putin unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with the government.

Putin picked 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who has almost no political profile, as his new prime minister.

“The most important task is to increase the welfare of our citizens and strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All these are absolutely attainable goals,” Putin told the new government on Tuesday.

“We have achieved a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renewal.”

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov all kept their jobs.

Putin named Andrei Belousov, his economy adviser since 2013, as first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov who was in the role since May 2018.

Belousov, 60, in 2018 proposed making big metals and mining companies pay a windfall tax, sending their share prices lower, although that proposal was later watered down.

Belousov also made headlines last year when he confirmed his friendship with businessman Artem Avetisyan, whose legal battle with private equity fund Baring Vostok has rattled the business community.

Putin approved 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as the new economy minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin who spent just over three years in the role. Reshetnikov had earlier worked in the Moscow mayor’s office.

Putin also replaced the minister of telecommunications. He named Maksut Shadaev, a vice president of state telecoms operator Rostelecom, to the role.