The story appears on
Page A3
January 8, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Putin holds talks with Assad amid regional crisis
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin visited Syria yesterday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, according to Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman.
Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country, where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015. Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America. US troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.