Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

January 8, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Putin holds talks with Assad amid regional crisis

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 January 8, 2020 | Print Edition

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin visited Syria yesterday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, according to Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman.

Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country, where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015. Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America. US troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿