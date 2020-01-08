Putin holds talks with Assad amid regional crisis

Home » World

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin visited Syria yesterday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, according to Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman.

Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country, where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015. Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America. US troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.