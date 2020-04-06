Queen’s appeal as UK sees record jump

Home » World

AS warm, sunny weather beckoned across Europe, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons yesterday to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time” as the country saw a record 24-hour jump in novel coronavirus deaths that even outpaced the daily toll in hard-hit Italy.

Britain recorded 708 new deaths on Saturday while Italy reported 631 that day. With 621 more reported yesterday, Britain has 4,934 virus deaths overall among 47,806 cases. Those coming down with the virus include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England’s chief medical official and Prince Charles.

There are wide fears that Johnson’s Conservative government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that beautiful spring weather will tempt Britons and others to break social distancing rules.

In an address to the nation televised yesterday, the 93-year-old queen said the pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody.

It is only the fourth time since her reign began in 1953 that she has given such an address.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said in pre-released remarks.

“And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.”

Prince Charles, on Friday remotely opened a vast temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in a London convention center after completing a week of isolation. Johnson still had a fever on Friday but his infected pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted she is “on the mend.”

As the sun shone and the temperatures rose toward 20 degrees Celsius, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said sunbathing in public places was not allowed and the UK might even ban outdoor exercise if people still “flout the rules.”

“The vast majority of people are following the public health advice, which is absolutely critical, and staying at home,” Hancock told Sky TV. “But there are a small minority of people who are still not doing that — it’s quite unbelievable, frankly, to see that.”

As the numbers of infections rose, Saffron Cordery, the deputy head of Britain’s National Health Service Providers, said that the agency needs to focus on quickly increasing ventilator capacity and getting more protective equipment for health-care workers. “I think that we are just a week away from the surge of this.”