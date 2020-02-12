Queen’s eldest grandson divorcing wife

Home » World

Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are divorcing after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced yesterday.

Phillips, the eldest of the British monarch’s eight grandchildren, and his wife, Autumn, informed the queen and their families last year, their statement said. The couple, who married in 2008, have two children, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” their spokesman said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one. The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.”

Buckingham Palace had no comment saying it’s a private matter. The statement said both families were saddened by the news.

Phillips, 42, son of Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, and 15th in line to the throne, and Autumn, 41, met in 2003 at the Montreal Grand Prix when he worked for the Formula 1 racing team, BMW Williams, and she worked at the BMW hospitality suite.

They married at Windsor Castle, the scene for many recent royal weddings, including that of Prince Harry to Meghan. Phillips has no royal title and has led a private life, avoiding the spotlight.