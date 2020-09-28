The story appears on
Page A8
September 28, 2020

Related News
ROK urges joint probe with DPRK over killing
South Korea’s presidential Blue House called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to conduct a joint probe into the killing of a South Korean civilian near the inter-Korean sea boundary.
Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the National Security Office of the Blue House, told a press briefing that South Korea called on the DPRK to jointly investigate and rapidly reveal the truth of the incident.
Suh urged the DPRK to restore and reopen the inter-Korean military hotlines for communication, discussion and the exchange of information relevant to the investigation, saying that the two countries should make efforts to search for the missing body of the dead in their respective territorial waters.
The South Korean military said on Thursday a fisheries official was shot dead by DPRK soldiers near the inter-Korean maritime border. The DPRK sent a notice to the Blue House Friday to explain the shooting.
