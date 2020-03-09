Refugee shelter burns in Greece as tensions rise

Home » World

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos on Saturday as Greece announced further restrictions towards asylum seekers in response to a migration surge.

The fire at One Happy Family, a Swiss-operated family care center for refugees just outside the island capital, came after violence at the weekend directed at aid groups and journalists on Lesbos.

“The school building has a lot of damage, we can’t say more at the moment,” a source among the operators told AFP.

“The fire brigade is there, our team on the ground as well,” they added.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Over 1,700 migrants have landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week, adding to the 38,000 already crammed into abysmal and overstretched refugee centres. The new surge has ramped up already high tensions on Lesbos, an island that has been on the migration frontline for years.

Frustration exploded into violence last weekend with mobs setting up roadblocks, attacking cars carrying NGO workers and beating journalists.

Earlier Saturday, the Greek migration minister announced plans for two new camps to house asylum-seekers who arrived after March 1.