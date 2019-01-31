Refugees die in the Mediterranean as rescue patrols cut

Home » World

AN estimated 2,275 people, or six a day, died or went missing crossing the Mediterranean in 2018, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, announced yesterday.

“Refugees and migrants attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea lost their lives at an alarming rate in 2018, as cuts in search and rescue operations reinforced its position as the world’s deadliest sea crossing,” said the UNHCR.

This is despite the fact that only 139,300 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe in 2018, the lowest number in five years.

Shifts in policy by some European states saw NGO boats and their crews faced growing restrictions on their search and rescue operations. The UNHCR said European states must take urgent action to dismantle smuggling networks and bring perpetrators of crimes to justice.

It noted a glimmer of hope.

Despite political deadlock on a regional approach to sea rescue and disembarkation, several states committed to relocating people rescued on the central Mediterranean. Some countries also pledged resettlement places for those evacuating Libya.

“Saving lives at sea is an age-old obligation,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.