Renowned Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies at age 54

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought versatility and style to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” died yesterday, aged 54.

His death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said Khan was surrounded by family at the time. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“He fought the many battles that came with it,” the spokesman said in a statement, referring to the diagnosis of Khan’s rare cancer in 2018.

Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema. “An incredible talent,” said Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, among the tributes on Twitter that followed Khan’s death. “A gracious colleague. A prolific contributor to the world of cinema ... left us too soon creating a huge vacuum.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theater. He will be remembered for his versatile performances,” Modi tweeted.

Born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in the western desert state of Rajasthan, the actor recalled in interviews that as children, he and his siblings were not allowed to watch movies. Inspired by India’s arthouse cinema of the 1980s Khan decided to make a career in the field and moved to New Delhi to study theater.

He then moved to Mumbai in search of acting jobs, but the Bollywood films of the 1990s did not present opportunities. Khan worked in TV serials for a decade, seeking bit parts in films.

In 2001, as he was close to giving up, British filmmaker Asif Kapadia offered him the lead role in “The Warrior.” The film won a BAFTA for Best British Film and was Britain's entry to the Oscars. It also opened the doors to Hollywood.

He went on to act in indie hits such as Mira Nair’s “The Namesake” based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s book as well as popular fare, including “Jurassic World.”

In March 2018, Khan announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendrocrine tumor. He subsequently returned from London, where he was being treated, and shot a film “Angrezi Medium” (English Medium), which released in Indian cinemas last month.