Researchers ‘clone’ lost Afghan treasure

Japanese researchers have crafted a “super clone” of an Afghan mural destroyed by the Taliban, using a mix of traditional and digital techniques that they hope will salvage the work’s “spirit” for future generations.

Not a single fragment remains of the seventh-century cave painting demolished in 2001 along with two massive Buddha statues and other artefacts in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Valley, sparking global condemnation.

But a precise replica, the result of three years of state-of-the-art reproduction efforts, went on display at a museum in Tokyo in September and October, just weeks after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul.

The mural on the ceiling of a cave near the famous statues depicted a blue Bodhisattva — someone on the path to becoming a Buddha.

At 6 meters long and 3 meters high, the intricate full-size copy has been dubbed a “super clone” by the reproduction team at the Tokyo University of the Arts.

“We have succeeded in recreating a very precise representation in three dimensions,” from its texture to the type of paint, said team co-leader Takashi Inoue.

Japan is a major donor to Afghanistan and has long been involved in heritage protection efforts at Bamiyan, a crossroads of ancient civilizations considered to be one of the birthplaces of Japanese Buddhism. The team digitally processed more than 100 digital photographs taken by Japanese archaeologists.