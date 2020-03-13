Rocket attack hit military camp in Iraq

Home » World

One British and two American soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded on Wednesday when 18 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad, US officials said.

Shia militia groups in Iraq are likely responsible for the attack, a top US general said, in remarks that leave the door open to potential escalation with Tehran.

US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the military’s Central Command, did not blame any specific militia but noted that only Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah had been known to wage such an attack in the past.

“While we are still investigating the attack, I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against US and coalition forces in Iraq,” McKenzie told a US Senate hearing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and both “underscored that those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable,” the State Department said.

The last military escalation led to a US strike in January that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, which, in turn, led Iran to fire missiles at a base in Iraq hosting US forces, leaving more than 100 troops with brain injuries.

Pompeo has argued the killing of Soleimani was necessary in part to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups from additional attacks.

An official with the US-led military coalition in Iraq said 18 Katyusha rockets struck the base and suggested they may have been fired from a truck.

“The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces,” a coalition official said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement condemning the attack and added that Raab had spoken with Pompeo. “We will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack,” Johnson said.

In a sign of concern that tensions between the US and Iran could increase again, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to limit President Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran.