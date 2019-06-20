The story appears on
June 20, 2019
Royal convoy injures an old woman
An elderly woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a police motorbike escort for Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s convoy was traveling from London to Windsor on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred.
The woman Irene Mayor, who is in her 80s, is in a serious but stable condition, police said.
Witnesses said the escort was on the wrong side of the road clearing traffic for the couple’s convoy when the incident happened.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct, Britain’s police watchdog, said it was investigating.
The royal couple were “deeply concerned and saddened” to hear of the accident, according to a spokeswoman.
“Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best regards to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery,” the spokeswoman said.
