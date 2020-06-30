The story appears on
June 30, 2020
Russia: No radiation emergency
Russia said yesterday it had detected no sign of a radiation emergency, after an international body reported last week that sensors in Stockholm had picked up tiny amounts of unusual radioactive isotopes produced by nuclear fission.
The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, which monitors the world for evidence of nuclear weapons tests, said last week one of its stations scanning the air for radioactive particles had found unusual, although harmless, levels of caesium-134, caesium-137 and ruthenium-103.
The isotopes were “certainly nuclear fission products, most likely from a civil source,” it said. It tweeted a map showing where the material was likely to have originated, which included parts of several Baltic and Scandinavian countries as well as a swathe of western Russia.
Asked yesterday about reports that Russia could have been the source of a leak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We have an absolutely advanced radiation level safety monitoring system and there are no any emergency alarms.”
“We do not know the source of this information.”
