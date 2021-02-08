Advanced Search

February 8, 2021

Russia expels 3 diplomats

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 8, 2021 | Print Edition

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has decided to expel Swedish, German and Polish diplomats who participated in illegal actions.

The ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, charge d’affaires of the Republic of Poland and envoy of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany were summoned to receive a protest in relation to the participation of their diplomatic employees in illegal actions on January 23, the ministry said in a statement.

It expressed the hope that in the future the three missions and their personnel would “strictly follow the norms of international law.”

The employees were considered “persona non gratae” in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961.

