June 24, 2019
Russia open to talks
RUSSIA is open to dialogue when the United States is ready, President Vladimir Putin said yesterday, stressing how talks are necessary to reach an agreement on outstanding issues between the two countries. “If they don’t need it, we will wait until they mature,” Putin told the NTV broadcaster.
He said Russia will not be backed into a corner and called for dialogue to resolve the disputes. “Without dialogue, it is impossible to find a consensus,” Putin said. Speaking about US President Donald Trump, Putin noted that while he makes his own decisions, he is hampered by the current political system in Washington. “We see that the system is so designed that many things he would like to do can’t be done,” Putin said.
