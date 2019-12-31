Russia sweltering as climate change hits

Home » World

This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country’s weather chief said yesterday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

“This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations,” said the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service Roman Vilfand.

He said Moscow’s average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6-7.7 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record by 0.3 degrees.

Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia.

Global warming has sent temperatures rising around the world. The United Nations said that this month in 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years on record.

Known for its notoriously harsh winters, Moscow has had its warmest December in a century this year.

While some flurries fell yesterday, the Russian capital — normally covered with a blanket of snow by mid-December — saw a largely snowless and cloudy last month of the year.

The city’s ski resorts were closed and spring buds were beginning to show on trees — three or more months too early.