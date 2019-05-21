S. Korea vows aid to DPRK

Home » World

South Korea vowed yesterday to move quickly on plans to provide US$8 million worth of humanitarian aid to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea while it also considers sending food to the country that says it’s suffering its worst drought in decades.

Lee Sang-min, spokesman of Seoul’s Unification Ministry, said the government will discuss its plans with the World Food Program and the United Nations Children’s Fund, through which the aid would be provided, so it reaches DPRK children and pregnant women quickly.

South Korea is also trying to build public and political support for providing food aid to the DPRK, either directly or through an international organization.

DPRK’s state media said last week that the country was suffering its worst drought in more than a century amid reported food shortages.

“The government will first discuss with international organizations over the provision of aid and take measures so that the support arrives (in the DPRK) quickly,” Lee said. “On the matter of direct aid, we will consider the matter.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed hopes that aid will help revive diplomacy and engagement with Pyongyang, which tapered off following a high-stakes nuclear summit between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February that broke down over mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

But Moon’s government has yet to decide on concrete plans amid growing public frustration over DPRK, which resumed short-range missile tests recently.

DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency said last Wednesday that an average of 54.4 millimeters of rain fell from January to early May in 2019, which represented the lowest level since 1982.