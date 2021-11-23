S. Korean schools set to resume

Home » World

For the first time since South Korea began battling its coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, all schools across the country resumed full-time in-person classes yesterday.

As the first country outside China to face a major outbreak of the virus, South Korea’s schools have seen various stages of shutdowns, remote learning, and hybrid arrangements.

Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus without the extensive lockdowns seen in other countries.

But previous efforts at fully opening schools have been hampered by new waves of infections.

The fully reopened schools come as part of South Korea’s “living with COVID-19” plan, adopted after it reached its vaccination goals last month. Overall, 78.8 percent of the population is vaccinated, though that number drops to 12.8 percent for those ages 12-17.

“It is true that many concerns remain,” South Korean education minister Yoo Eun-hye said.

Even as it eased social distancing amid high vaccination rates, the country has battled some of the highest daily case numbers yet, including a record number of severe cases.

South Korea reported 2,827 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Sunday, down slightly from nearly a week of daily totals over 3,000, including a record-high 3,292 new cases on Thursday.