The story appears on
Page A8
November 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
S. Korean schools set to resume
For the first time since South Korea began battling its coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, all schools across the country resumed full-time in-person classes yesterday.
As the first country outside China to face a major outbreak of the virus, South Korea’s schools have seen various stages of shutdowns, remote learning, and hybrid arrangements.
Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus without the extensive lockdowns seen in other countries.
But previous efforts at fully opening schools have been hampered by new waves of infections.
The fully reopened schools come as part of South Korea’s “living with COVID-19” plan, adopted after it reached its vaccination goals last month. Overall, 78.8 percent of the population is vaccinated, though that number drops to 12.8 percent for those ages 12-17.
“It is true that many concerns remain,” South Korean education minister Yoo Eun-hye said.
Even as it eased social distancing amid high vaccination rates, the country has battled some of the highest daily case numbers yet, including a record number of severe cases.
South Korea reported 2,827 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Sunday, down slightly from nearly a week of daily totals over 3,000, including a record-high 3,292 new cases on Thursday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.