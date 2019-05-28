Saudi letter for Qatar

Home » World

The energy-rich Arab nation of Qatar says its emir received a letter from the king of Saudi Arabia. The letter marks the highest-level, publicly known contact between the two nations since the kingdom and three other nations began boycotting it nearly two years ago. Qatar’s foreign ministry late on Sunday said the letter from King Salman to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani requested Doha’s presence at an emergency summit being held in Mecca this week over alleged sabotage of ships off the United Arab Emirates and a drone attack by Yemen’s rebels on a Saudi oil pipeline amid US-Iran tensions.