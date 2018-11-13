Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Scientists give weight to kilogram measure update

Source: Agencies | 00:17 UTC+8 November 13, 2018 | Print Edition

AFTER years of nursing a sometimes dusty cylinder of metal in a vault in Paris as the global reference for modern mass, scientists are updating the definition of the kilogram.

At the end of a week-long meeting in the Palace of Versailles, Paris, the world’s leading measurement aficionados at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures will vote on Friday to make an “electronic kilogram” the new baseline measure of mass.

The kilogram has been defined since 1889 by a shiny piece of platinum-iridium held in Paris. The problem is, the “international prototype kilogram” doesn’t always weigh the same. Even inside its three glass bell jars, it gets dusty and dirty, and is affected by the atmosphere.

The new definition involves an apparatus called the Kibble balance, which makes use of the Planck constant to measure the mass of an object using a precisely measured electromagnetic force.

“In the present system, you have to relate small masses to large masses by subdivision. That’s very difficult and the uncertainties build up very, very quickly,” said Ian Robinson, a specialist at Britain’s National Physical Laboratory.

“One of the things this (new) technique allows us to do is to actually measure mass directly at whatever scale we like.”

But while the extra accuracy will be a boon to scientists, Robinson said that, for the average consumer buying flour or bananas, “there will be absolutely no change whatsoever.”

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿