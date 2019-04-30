Sino-Russian exercise to boost ties

Home » World

RUSSIAN naval vessels arrived in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, yesterday to participate in the Sino-Russian Joint Sea-2019 exercise.

Qiu Yanpeng, chief director of the exercise of the Chinese side and deputy commander of the Chinese PLA Navy, said that the Chinese and Russian navies aim to achieve greater breakthroughs in the content, command and organization of the exercise to deepen cooperation between the two countries and the two armed forces.

Alexander Vitko, chief director of the exercise from the Russian side and deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, said he believed that with the exercise, officers and soldiers of both navies would improve their coordination with each other.

Set to run from yesterday to Saturday, the drill focuses on joint sea defense.

The first two days of the exercise will be conducted mainly on the harbor shore.

The real-life exercise at sea will begin tomorow. Two submarines, 13 surface ships, as well as fixed-wing airplanes, from both navies, will be mixed into three formations. They will conduct exercises on about 10 subjects, including joint submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine and joint air defense.