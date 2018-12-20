South African police hunt Mugabe’s wife

Home » World

South African police said yesterday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Grace Mugabe, wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017.

The 53-year-old reportedly attacked Gabrielle Engels using an electrical extension cord at an upmarket hotel in the business district of Sandton where the Mugabes’ two sons were staying.

“The police investigated and we made an application to the courts and the courts granted a warrant for the arrest,” police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said.

The Randburg Magistrates Court in Gauteng province issued the warrant of arrest on December 13, charging Mugabe with “assault causing grievous bodily harm.”

“We are following the Interpol processes, so we are applying for assistance to secure her arrest,” Naidoo added.

Engels, now 21, suffered cuts to her forehead and the back of her head.

At the time, the government granted Mugabe diplomatic immunity, allowing her to leave South Africa. A court scrapped the immunity in July, labeling it as “inconsistent with the constitution.”